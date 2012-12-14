(Removes incorrect background line from para 3)
MILAN Dec 14 Two Italian private equity funds
extended the deadline for talks over a possible financial and
business partnership with a holding company that indirectly
controls tyremaker Pirelli, the companies said in a
joint statement on Friday.
"Talks will extend beyond the previously-set Dec. 15
deadline," said the funds and the holding company in a statement
on Friday. They did not specify a new deadline date.
Tronchetti Provera controls the tyremaker through a complex
structure involving three interlocking holding companies: MTP
Sapa, GPI, and the Milan-listed Camfin.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)