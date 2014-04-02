MILAN, April 2 Pirelli said on
Wednesday it would appeal a decision by EU authorities which
charged the Italian tyremaker with parental liability in regards
to a cable cartel in which its former subsidiary Prysmian
is alleged to have participated.
The European Union antitrust regulator fined investment bank
Goldman Sachs, the world's top cablemaker Prysmian,
Nexans and eight cable firms a total of 302 million
euros ($416 million) on Wednesday for breaking competition
rules.
"Pirelli firmly believes that there are no grounds to charge
it with "parental liability" and that, as it was not involved in
the alleged wrongdoing of its former subsidiary, the ultimate
full responsibility for the violation (and for the payment of
the fine), if any, will lie only with the company directly
involved in the alleged infringement," it said in a statement.
Pirelli added it did not expect any financial impact from
the Commission's decision.
Separately, Prysmian said it would appeal against the fine,
calling the decision by European authorities
"unlawful".
