MILAN, March 27 Pirelli, the world's
fifth-largest tyremaker, on Thursday cut its sales target for
this year, citing heavier-than-expected negative currency
effects, as 2013 results came in line with its own
previously-lowered forecasts.
The Italian company, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars,
and Formula 1 racers, said it expects to report sales of 6.2
billion euros ($8.52 billion) this year, down from a target of
6.6 billion.
Forecast for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
before restructuring costs in 2014 was confirmed at around 900
million euros.
Pirelli said EBIT last year stood at 791 million euros
($1.09 billion) compared with 792.5 million euros the previous
year. This compares with a forecast of 788 million euros in an
analyst consensus provided by the company.
Revenue rose 1.2 percent to 6.15 billion euros as strong
demand in emerging markets, especially for premium tyres, offset
weakness in Europe and Russia and currency effects in Latin
America, the group's single largest market.
Excluding currency effects, revenues rose 8.4 percent.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)