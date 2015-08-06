MILAN Aug 6 Italy's Pirelli, the
world's fifth-largest tyre maker, on Thursday reported a 4.8
percent rise in first-half operating profit, marginally above
expectations, boosted by higher sales of premium tyres.
The group, which is being bought by China National Chemical
Corp (ChemChina), confirmed its 2015 target for operating profit
after restructuring expenses. The company said it expects
full-year revenues of more than 6.35 billion euros ($6.93
billion), tweaking a previous forecast for sales of around 6.4
billion.
Pirelli, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars and Formula 1
racers, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the
first six months of the year rose to 446.6 million euros,
compared with a forecast of 443 million euros in an analyst
consensus provided by the company.
Revenues rose 6.4 percent to 3.18 billion euros, roughly in
line with expectations of 3.17 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9165 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Philip Pullella)