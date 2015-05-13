(Adds details, shares)

By Agnieszka Flak

MILAN May 13 Italy's Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tyremaker, reported a 4.5 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, in line with expectations and boosted by higher sales of premium tyres, a better price mix and cost cuts.

The group, which is being bought by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), confirmed its 2015 targets for operating profit after restructuring expenses and revenues.

The positive performance by Pirelli's consumer business, which includes tyres for cars, light trucks and motorbikes, is expected to make up for weaker results from its industrial vehicle unit, hit by a shrinking Latin American market.

Pirelli said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the January-March period rose to 210.1 million euros ($239 million), was in line with the consensus of analysts' forecasts according to a company survey.

EBIT was helped by lower raw material costs and a positive impact from fluctuations in currency exchange rates, it said.

Revenues rose 6.5 percent to 1.57 billion euros, slightly above expectations of 1.55 billion euros.

Pirelli has been focusing since 2010 on more upmarket tyres for brands such as Mercedes, Audi, and BMW, luxury carmakers which have weathered the downturn better than their mainstream rivals. Pirelli's sales volumes of premium tyres increased by 10 percent in the first quarter.

Pirelli's results were released after the market closed on Wednesday. The stock, which is up 37 percent in the year to date, closed unchanged at 15.4 euros.

ChemChina agreed in March to become Pirelli's majority owner as part of a 7.3 billion-euro deal. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)