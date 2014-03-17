MILAN, March 17 Rosneft's indirect investment in Italy's Pirelli that will make the Russian oil group the tyre maker's single-biggest shareholder is worth more than 500 million euros ($696.25 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's top oil producer Rosneft was set to acquire a 50 percent shareholding of a company which holds 26.2 percent of Pirelli, ending with a 13 percent stake in the tyremaker.

Rosneft will also take on an unspecified amount of the debt now owed by Pirelli's holding Camfin, the source said.

($1 = 0.7181 Euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)