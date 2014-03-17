MILAN, March 17 Rosneft's indirect
investment in Italy's Pirelli that will make the
Russian oil group the tyre maker's single-biggest shareholder is
worth more than 500 million euros ($696.25 million), a source
close to the matter said on Monday.
According to a statement issued by Italian bank Intesa
Sanpaolo, Russia's top oil producer Rosneft was set to
acquire a 50 percent shareholding of a company which holds 26.2
percent of Pirelli, ending with a 13 percent stake in the
tyremaker.
Rosneft will also take on an unspecified amount of the debt
now owed by Pirelli's holding Camfin, the source said.
($1 = 0.7181 Euros)
