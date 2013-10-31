MILAN Oct 31 Italian tyre maker Pirelli
said on Thursday it dissolved a shareholder pact
protecting it from takeovers ahead of its expiration in 2015.
Pirelli is the second Italian company after publisher RCS
Mediagroup to abolish a shareholder agreement this
month, in a move that analysts have said could help boost the
value of its shares.
Shareholder agreements have been widely used in Italy for
decades, allowing small groups of people to wield control over
some of the country's most influential firms.
But they are now falling from grace as companies struggle to
improve their share prices in Italy's worst recession in 60
years.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)