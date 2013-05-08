BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
MILAN May 8 Shares in Pirelli rose more than 5 percent in early trading on Wednesday after the world's fifth-largest tyremaker confirmed its full-year earnings targets despite lower profits in the first quarter.
"Considering the weak first quarter, we value positively the indications about the current quarter and the confirmation of the guidance," broker ICBPI Equity Research said in a note.
Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera on Tuesday said he expected revenues in Europe to fall for the full year but to keep rising in Latin America, Russia and China. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.