By Agnieszka Flak and Pamela Barbaglia

MILAN, March 20 Shares in Pirelli jumped as much as 5 percent on Thursday after an Italian daily said the tyre maker was working on a revamp plan that includes taking an Asian partner, the launch of a buyout offer and the de-listing of the group.

According to Corriere della Sera, Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera wants to bring on board an Asian shareholder who would launch a buyout of the group together with some of the company's current investors. Pirelli would then be de-listed and its structure would be reorganised, the report added.

Tronchetti would remain in the driving seat as no change to current management is foreseen, the paper said.

Some Pirelli managers went to Moscow in an attempt to win approval for the plan from Russian oil major Rosneft, which became the company's largest individual shareholder last year, Corriere added.

Pirelli did not reply to requests for comment, while Rosneft declined to comment.

Bankers said the world's fifth-largest tyre maker, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars and Formula 1 racers, had long drawn Asian interest because of its relatively small size and its strong profit margins compared with its competitors.

"It's a great asset, lean structure, only 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) market cap, an easy ride for an Asian buyer," said a banker familiar with the company.

Pirelli has managed to boost margins in the past few years even as car sales in Europe fell to historic lows by focusing on more upmarket tyres for premium car makers, which have weathered the downturn better than their mainstream rivals.

The deal sketched out by Corriere would be consistent with Tronchetti's history of creating complex shareholder structures.

Pirelli is currently controlled by Camfin, an investment group jointly owned by Rosneft on the one hand and Tronchetti's Nuove Partecipazioni holding plus Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit on the other.

By 1519 GMT the stock, up nearly 30 percent this year, was trading 2.9 percent higher at 14.9 euros after earlier hitting 15.18 euros - its highest level since mid-1990, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Corriere said Pirelli has had contacts in the past with Asian players such as South Korea's Hankook Tire, Japan's Yokohama Rubber and China's China Chemical Corporation and Zhongce Rubber Company, and the new partner could be among those.

A Hankook Tire spokesman on Friday denied knowledge of any talks about Pirelli while a Yokohama Rubber spokesman said no talks had taken place. Officials at China Chemical and Zhongce were not immediately available for comment.

Pirelli has previously said it was in talks with several players about a potential industrial partnership for its truck tyre business in Asia.

Some bankers said the idea of a buyout came as a surprise because they had been expecting Pirelli to simply sell its truck tyre business to focus on the higher-margin premium car market. However the sale of the truck business could follow the buyout, according to Corriere.

