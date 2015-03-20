* Plan includes Asian investor, buyout offer, de-listing
-Corriere
* Deal would keep Tronchetti at helm, paper says
(Adds denial on talks by Yokohama and comments from Hankook)
By Agnieszka Flak and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN, March 20 Shares in Pirelli
jumped as much as 5 percent on Thursday after an Italian daily
said the tyre maker was working on a revamp plan that includes
taking an Asian partner, the launch of a buyout offer and the
de-listing of the group.
According to Corriere della Sera, Pirelli Chairman Marco
Tronchetti Provera wants to bring on board an Asian shareholder
who would launch a buyout of the group together with some of the
company's current investors. Pirelli would then be de-listed and
its structure would be reorganised, the report added.
Tronchetti would remain in the driving seat as no change to
current management is foreseen, the paper said.
Some Pirelli managers went to Moscow in an attempt to win
approval for the plan from Russian oil major Rosneft,
which became the company's largest individual shareholder last
year, Corriere added.
Pirelli did not reply to requests for comment, while Rosneft
declined to comment.
Bankers said the world's fifth-largest tyre maker, whose
tyres equip motorcycles, cars and Formula 1 racers, had long
drawn Asian interest because of its relatively small size and
its strong profit margins compared with its competitors.
"It's a great asset, lean structure, only 7 billion euros
($7.5 billion) market cap, an easy ride for an Asian buyer,"
said a banker familiar with the company.
Pirelli has managed to boost margins in the past few years
even as car sales in Europe fell to historic lows by focusing on
more upmarket tyres for premium car makers, which have weathered
the downturn better than their mainstream rivals.
The deal sketched out by Corriere would be consistent with
Tronchetti's history of creating complex shareholder structures.
Pirelli is currently controlled by Camfin, an investment
group jointly owned by Rosneft on the one hand and Tronchetti's
Nuove Partecipazioni holding plus Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo
and UniCredit on the other.
By 1519 GMT the stock, up nearly 30 percent this year, was
trading 2.9 percent higher at 14.9 euros after earlier hitting
15.18 euros - its highest level since mid-1990, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Corriere said Pirelli has had contacts in the past with
Asian players such as South Korea's Hankook Tire,
Japan's Yokohama Rubber and China's China Chemical
Corporation and Zhongce Rubber Company, and the new
partner could be among those.
A Hankook Tire spokesman on Friday denied knowledge of any
talks about Pirelli while a Yokohama Rubber spokesman said no
talks had taken place. Officials at China Chemical and Zhongce
were not immediately available for comment.
Pirelli has previously said it was in talks with several
players about a potential industrial partnership for its truck
tyre business in Asia.
Some bankers said the idea of a buyout came as a surprise
because they had been expecting Pirelli to simply sell its truck
tyre business to focus on the higher-margin premium car market.
However the sale of the truck business could follow the buyout,
according to Corriere.
($1 = 0.9372 euros)
(Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Gianluca
Semeraro in MILAN, Vladimir Soldatkin in MOSCOW, Joyce Lee and
Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL, Ritsuko Ando in TOKYO and Arno Schuetze in
FRANKFURT; Editing by David Holmes, Pravin Char and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)