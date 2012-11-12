(Adds comment from lawyer)
MILAN Nov 12 The chairman of Pirelli,
Marco Tronchetti Provera, will go to trial over a long-running
probe into alleged use of Telecom Italia data to snoop
on Italy's elite.
Milan prosecutors have probed Tronchetti Provera, one of
Italy's leading businessmen, for allegedly receiving stolen
phone data in 2004, judicial sources said on Monday.
The first hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18, the sources
said.
A lawyer for Tronchetti, who was head of the telecoms group
at the time of the alleged crime, said he was confident the
trial would show his client had not committed any wrongdoing.
In a note, the lawyer said he acknowledged the decision of
the prosecutor Alfredo Robledo to ask for a trial.
Tronchetti headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006.
In the past he has repeatedly said Telecom Italia had
reported the suspected abuse to the authorities and had seen its
reputation damaged as a result.
