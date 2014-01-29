MILAN Jan 29 The head of Pirelli said
on Wednesday he had received no proposal regarding a possible
sale of the Italian tyremaker.
"No proposal arrived to the undersigned and I did not make
any proposal to the Pirelli board," Pirelli's Chairman and CEO
Marco Tronchetti Provera said in a statement.
FT Alphaville on Wednesday cited informed sources as saying
the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and Tronchetti
Provera were looking to unpick Pirelli's complex ownership
structure with a view to taking the company private.
The report said Goldman had previously made an offer to buy
Pirelli, backed by Russian oil group Rosneft, but
added that approach had fallen through.
"Sources say talks could resume in the coming weeks as
Tronchetti attempts one final deal," the report said.
"It's pure fantasy. Whoever circulated it is responsible to
the market and the authorities," Tronchetti Provera said.
Pirelli shares ended the session up 7 percent at 12.93
euros.