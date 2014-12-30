BRIEF- Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology sees H1 2017 net profit down 92.4-94.5 pct
April 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd:
Dec 30 Pironet NDH AG :
* Plans to sell its subsidiary Imperia AG
* Due to intended sale, earnings of Imperia is therefore shown under discontinued operations in consolidated financial statement of PIRONET NDH AG as well as in consolidated financial statement of CANCOM SE and figures for previous year have been adjusted accordingly
* Reason for PIRONET NDH sale of unit, is to focus on high profitable data center services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 24 GE Power, a division of General Electric Co, is close to signing a services deal with a subsidiary of Algerian utility Sonelgaz SpA valued at more than $3 billion, likely the largest such agreement ever for GE, according to a person familiar with the matter.