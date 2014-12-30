Dec 30 Pironet NDH AG :

* Plans to sell its subsidiary Imperia AG

* Due to intended sale, earnings of Imperia is therefore shown under discontinued operations in consolidated financial statement of PIRONET NDH AG as well as in consolidated financial statement of CANCOM SE and figures for previous year have been adjusted accordingly

* Reason for PIRONET NDH sale of unit, is to focus on high profitable data center services business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)