* Said on Monday Supervisory Board and Felix Hoeger, had agreed to revoke appointment of Hoeger as CEO effective from 31.12.2014 on mutual basis

* Said this would have one-time negative impact on financial results of PIRONET NDH Aktiengesellschaft

* Said had appointed Thomas Stark and Frank Richter effective from 01.12.2014 as new members of Executive Board

