UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 17 Pironet NDH AG :
* Says 9-month group sales up by more than 20 pct to 40.1 million euros (previous year 33.3 million euros)
* Says 9-month EBIT jumped by more than 47 pct to 3.1 million euros (previous year 2.1 million euros)
* Says 9-month pretax profit from continuing operations up to 3.4 million euros (year ago: 2.3 million euros)
* Expects FY operating profit (consolidated EBIT) above the previously forecast for 2014 3.2 million euros
* Confirms its forecast of double-digit sales growth for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.