Nov 17 Pironet NDH AG :

* Says 9-month group sales up by more than 20 pct to 40.1 million euros (previous year 33.3 million euros)

* Says 9-month EBIT jumped by more than 47 pct to 3.1 million euros (previous year 2.1 million euros)

* Says 9-month pretax profit from continuing operations up to 3.4 million euros (year ago: 2.3 million euros)

* Expects FY operating profit (consolidated EBIT) above the previously forecast for 2014 3.2 million euros

* Confirms its forecast of double-digit sales growth for the full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: