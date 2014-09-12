BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
Sept 12 Pironet NDH AG : * Says resolves complete delisting * Expects that revocation of admission of shares to Frankfurt Stock Exchange
will be effective six months after publication * Existing quotations of shares on stock exchanges in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart also to be terminated * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS