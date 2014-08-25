Aug 25 Pironet NDH AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 1.1 million (previous year EUR 1.0 million) * Says H1 revenue 27.0 million EUR, up 22.6% * Says consolidated EBIT increased from EUR 1.4 million in H1 2013 to EUR 1.7

million in H1 2014 * Says aiming for double-digit percentage increase in revenue and further

improvement in EBIT to EUR 3.2 million for 2014