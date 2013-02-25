The Detroit Pistons will be without Will Bynum for their game on Monday against the playoff-bound Atlanta Hawks after the guard was suspended for one game for punching a rival player on Saturday.

Bynum was punished by the National Baskeball Association for striking Tyler Hansbrough of the Indiana Pacers in the stomach as he struggled to get around a pick set by Hansbrough during Detroit's 90-72 loss to the Pacers.

Six-year NBA veteran Bynum is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 assists a game coming off the bench for the Pistons (22-36), who will be short-handed against the visiting Hawks (31-23), who have the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Mark Meadows)