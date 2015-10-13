WASHINGTON Oct 13 Pitney Bowes Presort Services
Inc. has agreed to pay the United States $9.4 million to settle
allegations it underpaid postage for mail at its Reading,
Pennsylvania plant, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Pitney Bowes, which helps prepare
mailings for large mailers, claimed discounts to which it was
not entitled, the department said in a statement.
"Those who obtain government benefits are expected to comply
with the terms of those benefits," said Principal Deputy
Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, head of the
Justice Department's Civil Division. "This settlement
demonstrates that there will be consequences for those who do
not live up to their obligations."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)