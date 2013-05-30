May 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late
on Wednesday revised the University of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania's
credit outlook to positive from stable.
"The positive outlook reflects our view of the university's
fundamental institutional credit strengths, including a strong
and pro-active management team, which has generated consistently
solid financial operations on a full-accrual basis despite a
constrained state funding environment," said S&P credit analyst
Jessica Wood.
"Further supporting the positive outlook is our view of the
successful completion of a capital facilities plan with limited
additional debt planned," Wood added.
In addition the rating agency also affirmed the university's
AA long-term and AA/A-1 plus ratings on its existing debt.