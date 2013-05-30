May 30 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services late on Wednesday revised the University of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania's credit outlook to positive from stable.

"The positive outlook reflects our view of the university's fundamental institutional credit strengths, including a strong and pro-active management team, which has generated consistently solid financial operations on a full-accrual basis despite a constrained state funding environment," said S&P credit analyst Jessica Wood.

"Further supporting the positive outlook is our view of the successful completion of a capital facilities plan with limited additional debt planned," Wood added.

In addition the rating agency also affirmed the university's AA long-term and AA/A-1 plus ratings on its existing debt.