May 10 PixArt Imaging :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1.9 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$310,663,477 in total

