Jan 7 Pixium Vision SA :

* Says it is to receive up to 6.9 million euros ($8.20 million) in new financing from the SIGHT AGAIN public-private project against blindness

* The financing is spread over five years and is broken down to a grant of 1.7 million euros (composed of an upfront payment of approximately 1.3 million euros and two contingent payments adding up to around 0.4 million euros) and refundable advances adding up to 5.2 million euros in several installments, subject to reaching predefined milestones

* Funds received are intended to finance development of Prima, the second bionic vision system developed by Vision Pixium

* Clinical trials should start at end of 2016 in Europe

* Clinical trials should start at end of 2016 in Europe

* Except failure of the program, the refund will be made in five annual installments starting in 2022