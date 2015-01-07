BRIEF-India's Neuland Labs March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 85.1 million rupees versus 66.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 7 Pixium Vision SA :
* Separates roles of chief executive and chairman
* Khalid Ishaque becomes chief executive
* Bernard Gilly keeps role of chairman
* The new structure was approved by the board of directors on Jan 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it bought back 2.6 million shares for T$184.0 million, as of May 12