May 2 Jacques Brand, CEO of North America at
Deutsche Bank AG, is leaving the German investment
bank after nearly two decades to join boutique investment bank
PJT Partners Inc, people familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
Brand is joining New York-based PJT as a dealmaker, one of
the people said, though his new title could not be learned. The
sources asked not to be identified because the hire has not been
announced publicly.
"Jacques Brand, CEO for the Americas, has informed us of his
decision to leave Deutsche Bank to pursue another opportunity,"
Deutsche Bank said in a statement on its website.
PJT declined comment.
Brand held several positions at Deutsche Bank since joining
in 1999, including acting as global head of investment banking
coverage and advisory. He began his career at Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc in 1984 and joined Bankers Trust, which Deutsche
Bank subsequently acquired, in 1990.
Deutsche Bank has seen a number of high-profile moves since
announcing a reorganization plan. In April, Anthony Whittemore
resigned his position as Americas co-head of mergers and
acquisitions.
PJT is run by former Morgan Stanley banker Paul Taubman. It
was created through the merger of Taubman's firm with the
advisory business of Blackstone Group LP, which was
subsequently spun off last year.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Lauren Hirsch in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)