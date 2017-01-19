BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
HELSINKI Jan 19 India-based car parts maker and engineering group Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has agreed to buy Finnish truck wire maker PKC Group for 571 million euros ($609 million), PKC said on Thursday.
Motherson has offered 23.55 euros per PKC share, representing a 51 percent premium to PKC's closing price on Thursday.
"Combining the two companies will create a leading supplier of wiring systems and components for the worldwide transportation industry," PKC said in a statement.
The Finnish company said its board backs the offer.
($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago