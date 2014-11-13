Nov 13Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 419.2 million zlotys versus 500.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 operating profit was 7.4 million zlotys versus 10.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 net profit was 2.9 million zlotys versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q1-Q3 EBITDA was 41.6 million zlotys, down 8.4 pct year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: