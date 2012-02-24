WARSAW Feb 24 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen sold 1 billion zlotys ($318.7 million) in seven-year bonds to refinance papers due this month, the company said on Friday.

The bonds, priced at 6.48 percent, were bought mainly by local pension funds and insurers, PKN said.

PKN expects the papers to be listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's bond market Catalyst in several months.

PKN said earlier this month it would seek to refinance five-year bonds worth 750 million zlotys maturing in February. ($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)