Warsaw May 29 Polish pension fund ING OFE wants
refiner PKN Orlen to pay a dividend of 642 million
zlotys ($185 million), or 1.5 zlotys per share, from last year's
earnings boosted by the sale of its stake in a cellphone
operator, the group said on Tuesday.
PKN's management wants to retain all of its 2011 profit of
1.39 billion zlotys, boosted by 3.67 billion zlotys from the
sale of 25 percent in mobile operator Polkomtel. The company
also did not pay a dividend last year.
Poland controls PKN through a 27-percent stake. The treasury
ministry, which oversees state assets, has indicated it would
not object to PKN's no-dividend policy, even though it has often
pushed other state companies, to pay hefty dividends.
ING OFE has a 5 percent stake in PKN Orlen, which is holding
an annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)