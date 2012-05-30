UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
PLOCK, Poland May 30 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen should retain its 2011 profits to finance investments but in the future will start paying dividends, Chief Executive Officer Jacek Krawiec said on Wednesday.
"In the light of investment challenges mainly in the energy sector and in the shale gas field, the company cannot afford to pay out a dividend yet," Krawiec told PKN Orlen shareholders meeting. ($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.