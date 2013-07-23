* PKN Q2 net loss slightly bigger than expected

* Results hit by lower margins, maintenance, weaker zloty, one-offs (Adds details)

WARSAW, July 23 Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen said on Tuesday it posted a slightly bigger than expected net loss in the second quarter due to lower margins, higher costs of refinery maintenance, floods in the Czech Republic and a weaker zloty.

The state-controlled refiner said it had a net loss of 207 million zlotys ($64.84 million) compared to 199 million loss expected by analysts polled by Reuters and 5 million loss a year ago.

The results reflect tough times for European refiners, which are facing a margin squeeze from a slowdown in demand and overcapacity.

PKN's refining margin fell in the second quarter to $5.3 per barrel from $6.8 a year ago. The company said that the trend had continued and so far in July the margin has stood at $4.2.

The results were also hit by the costs of maintenance costs at PKN's refineries, including an overhaul at the Kralupy refinery in the Czech Republic due to the floods.

PKN, whose debt amounts at more than 5 billion zlotys, also suffered from the weaker zloty, which boosted the value of its liabilities.

($1 = 3.1927 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)