* PKN Q2 net loss slightly bigger than expected
* Results hit by lower margins, maintenance, weaker zloty,
one-offs
(Adds details)
WARSAW, July 23 Poland's largest refiner PKN
Orlen said on Tuesday it posted a slightly bigger than
expected net loss in the second quarter due to lower margins,
higher costs of refinery maintenance, floods in the Czech
Republic and a weaker zloty.
The state-controlled refiner said it had a net loss of 207
million zlotys ($64.84 million) compared to 199 million loss
expected by analysts polled by Reuters and 5 million loss a year
ago.
The results reflect tough times for European refiners, which
are facing a margin squeeze from a slowdown in demand and
overcapacity.
PKN's refining margin fell in the second quarter to $5.3 per
barrel from $6.8 a year ago. The company said that the trend had
continued and so far in July the margin has stood at $4.2.
The results were also hit by the costs of maintenance costs
at PKN's refineries, including an overhaul at the Kralupy
refinery in the Czech Republic due to the floods.
PKN, whose debt amounts at more than 5 billion zlotys, also
suffered from the weaker zloty, which boosted the value of its
liabilities.
($1 = 3.1927 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)