WARSAW Feb 16 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen and the country's third-largest utility Enea may strike a deal on joint shale gas exploration in two months, Polish newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said on Thursday without citing its sources.

A deal between the two state-controlled firms would fit into the Polish government's drive to encourage its companies to contribute to the development of shale gas in the country.

Poland's top utilities PGE and Tauron, alongside copper miner KGHM, signed a similar agreement with Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG at the end of January.

Enea did not have an immediate comment, while PKN Orlen was unavailable for comment.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government has high hopes for shale gas to help Poland lower its reliance on highly-polluting coal as well as on Russian gas, thereby improving the security of its energy supplies.

Poland has granted more than 100 shale gas exploration licenses including to global majors like Chevron and Exxon Mobil. PGNiG holds 15 such permits.

The United States has estimated Poland could have the biggest shale gas reserves in Europe amounting to some 5.3 trillion cubic metres.