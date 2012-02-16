* Report had said firms to strike deal in two months

* PKN says open to co-operation

WARSAW Feb 16 Poland's No.3 utility Enea has denied a press report saying it was to team up with top oil refiner PKN Orlen to explore the country's potentially promising shale gas deposits.

Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Thursday the two may strike a deal in two months.

"We categorically deny the information from Dziennik Gazeta Prawna," an Enea spokesperson said.

PKN said it does not exclude cooperation with other companies in seeking unconventional gas, but did not elaborate.

A potential Enea-PKN deal would resemble an agreement signed by two other state-controlled utilities, PGE and Tauron, and copper miner KGHM with gas monopoly PGNiG last month.

That deal fitted into Poland's drive to reach local shale gas deposits, seen as the highest in the European Union at some 5.3 trillion cubic metres.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government has high hopes for shale gas to help Poland lower its reliance on highly-polluting coal as well as on Russian gas, thereby improving the security of its energy supplies.

Poland has granted more than 100 shale gas exploration licenses including to global majors like Chevron and Exxon Mobil. PGNiG holds 15 such permits, while PKN has seven.