* Q4 operating profit around 100 mln zlotys vs 742 million
expected
* 600 mln zlotys in impairment charges
WARSAW Jan 26Poland's top refiner PKN
Orlen warned on Thursday that its fourth quarter
operating profit would drop by some 90 percent, much worse than
analysts had predicted, because of writedowns of the value of
its investments abroad.
The state-controlled company said its operating profit would
reach about 100 million zlotys ($30.2 million) compared to 747
million in the same period of last year and 742 million expected
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
PKN said it would take impairment charges on its Czech and
Lithuanian assets totalling some 600 million zlotys.
PKN bought refiners in the neighbouring countries to become
one of Eastern Europe's top refiners and prevent Russia from
expanding its position in the region, but the purchases proved
to be troublesome.
The Lithuanian Mazeikiu refinery has fallen victim to
disruptions in oil supplies, while the Czech assets have
suffered from outdated facilities.
PKN's Czech arm Unipetrol also warned that impairment
charges would push it to an operating loss in the fourth
quarter.
The company said its crude oil throughput fell 5 percent in
the last three months of the year because of shutdowns at
Unipetrol and reduced production at Mazeikiu.
PKN will release its official results on Feb 9. It was
expected to quadruple its net profit to 2.21 billion thanks to
the sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel.
PKN said it expected to book 2.3 billion zlotys from the
deal.
($1 = 3.3096 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)