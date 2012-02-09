(Adds detail)
WARSAW Feb 9 Fourth-quarter net profit at
PKN Orlen, Poland's top refiner, rose nearly threefold
thanks to the sale of its stake in mobile operator Polkomtel
, with the figure weighed down by charges on foreign
investments.
State-controlled PKN said on Thursday it earned 1.44 billion
zlotys ($457 million) compared with a forecast for 2.21 billion
which did not include the 600 million charge PKN took on its
units in Lithuania and the Czech Republic.
PKN bought refiners in the neighbouring countries to become
one of Eastern Europe's top refiners and prevent Russia from
expanding its position in the region, but the purchases proved
to be troublesome.
The Lithuanian Mazeikiu refinery has fallen victim to
disruptions in oil supplies, while the Czech assets have
suffered from outdated facilities.
Along with other Polkomtel shareholders, PKN sold its
minority stake in the operator to Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak in an 18.1 billion zloty ($5.8 billion) deal, one of
Europe's largest acquisitions in the telecoms sector in recent
years.
($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)