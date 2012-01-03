WARSAW Jan 3 The refining margin at Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen nearly halved in December compared to the previous month, while the Ural-Brent crude price differential remained close to zero, the company said on Tuesday.

PKN's refining margin declined to $1.5 per barrel from $2.9 in November, while the differential stood at $0.1 versus $0.0 in the month prior.

Following is a table with key market data for PKN:

Dec Nov Oct Brent price avg ($/bl) 107.9 110.7 109.4 Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 0.1 0.0 0.8 Refining margin ($/bl) 1.5 2.9 4.2 Petrochemical margin(EUR/T) 573 614 641 Avg USD/PLN rate 3.40 3.27 3.18 Avg EUR/PLN rate 4.48 4.43 4.36

Source: PKN Orlen (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)