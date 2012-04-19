(Adds details)

WARSAW, April 19 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen said on Thursday it expected its operating profit to fall by a third in the first quarter as a gains related to the value of its required oil reserves failed to erase the effect of lower margins.

The state-controlled group said in a trading statement its operating profit would reach around 0.9 billion zlotys ($282.6 million), as predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

PKN will publish its full results on April 25. Ahead of the trading statement, analysts had expect it to earn 1.04 billion zlotys compared to 1.1 billion in the same period of last year.

The strengthening of the zloty cut debt costs and helped give a 700 million zloty boost to the valuation of PKN's oil reserves. But margins fell as the company could not fully pass on the rise in oil prices to clients.

The refiner also said a new tax on biofuels would erase 200 million zlotys from its bottom line. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)