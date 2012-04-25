BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
(Adds detail)
WARSAW, April 25 PKN Orlen, Poland's top refiner, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly net profit as financial gains related to the value of its required oil reserves helped offset a weaker operational performance.
State-controlled PKN said on Wednesday it earned 1.26 billion zlotys ($396 million), compared with a forecast for 1.04 billion.
First-quarter operating profit was 0.9 billion zlotys, as envisaged in the company's trading statement last week.
The strengthening of the zloty cut debt costs and helped give a 700 million zloty boost to the valuation of PKN's oil reserves. But margins fell as the company could not fully pass on the rise in oil prices to clients. ($1 = 3.1817 zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Dan Lalor)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding