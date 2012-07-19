* PKN sees Q2 EBIT at around PLN 400 mln vs 590 mln in analyst poll

* Market underestimated impact of Lithuanian unit shutdown -analysts (Adds more detail, analyst quote)

WARSAW, July 19 Poland's top oil refiner, PKN Orlen, estimates its second-quarter operating profit fell more than expected due to a maintenance shutdown in its Lithuanian unit, analysts said on Thursday.

The state-controlled group said in a trading statement its operating profit would reach around 400 million zlotys ($118 million) versus 590 million zlotys forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and against 1.0 billion a year earlier.

"I think the market underestimated the impact of the maintenance shutdown at Orlen Lietuva," said Wojciech Kozlowski, analyst at Warsaw-based broker Espirito Santo.

PKN's crude throughput dropped 6 percent year-on-year to 6.4 million tonnes in the second quarter as the shutdown of its Lithuanian refinery for 35 days decreased volume by a third to 1.5 million tonnes.

The group will publish its full results on July 26.

PKN's shares have gained 11 percent to 37.5 zlotys year-to-date, outperforming Warsaw's large-cap index WIG20 , which rose 2 percent. ($1 = 3.3945 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Keiron Henderson)