WARSAW, April 25 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen reported a 15-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit as financial gains related to the value of its required oil reserves helped offset weaker operational performance.

The state-controlled company said it earned 1.26 billion zlotys ($396.01 million)compared to a forecast of 1.04 billion. ($1 = 3.1817 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)