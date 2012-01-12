PLOCK, Poland Jan 12 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen will conduct maintenance work in the spring at its Lithuanian unit Mazeikiu which should last four weeks, an official said on Thursday.

"This is large maintenance after four years. It should last about four weeks," said management board member Krystian Pater.

