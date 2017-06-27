WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) -
* The Lithuanian unit of state-run Polish refiner PKN, Orlen
Lietuva, and Lithuanian railways firm Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai
will on Wednesday sign an agreement in Vilnius ending a long
dispute over PKN's costs for fuel transportation in Lithuania,
Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.
* The paper said PKN had negotiated new transport tariffs
that could bring significant savings related to fuel
transportation from its refinery in Mazeikiai.
* Transportation costs have weighed on Mazeikiai's results
and in the past PKN has decided to write down the value of its
Lithuanian refinery.
* Puls Biznesu said the agreement was possible after the
parliamentary election in Lithuania last October, which
triggered management reshuffles in state-run firms, including
the railways.
* PKN's Chief Executive Wojciech Jasinski and Lithuania's
new Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis will be present at the
agreement signing ceremony on Wednesday.
* PKN declined to comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)