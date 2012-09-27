SOPOT, Poland, Sept 27 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen expects its refining margin and the Ural/Brent crude price differential to total $8.8 per barrel in the third quarter, in line with the previous three months, the group's finance head said on Thursday.

"We are happy with the good macro environment, but we are aware of a certain operational pressure resulting from maintenance and the market situation," Chief Financial Office Slawomir Jedrzejczak told reporters. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszkor)