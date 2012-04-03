WARSAW Apr 3 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen plans to increase its shale gas exploration efforts in Poland and drill up to six vertical wells and two horizontal wells this year, the company's chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Jacek Krawiec also told the Rzeczpospolita daily the company planned to spend "a couple" of times more than the earlier declared 700 million zlotys ($225 million) for shale gas exploration over the next five years.

PKN said last year it expected to drill four wells in 2012.

"Our priority is shale gas exploration and drilling in Poland," Jacek Krawiec said. "This does not mean that we exclude the possibility of a foreign acquisition in the upstream segment. We are taking part in various tenders."

PKN drilled two vertical wells last year and holds eight shale gas licenses on its own and one together with gas monopoly PGNiG.

"Preliminary (drilling) research yields rather optimistic results. It shows our exploration licenses are rich in gas," Krawiec added.

The chief executive also said the company is increasingly leaning towards retaining its troubled Lithuanian unit Mazeikiu and should decide on its possible sale by end-June.

