WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
WARSAW, March 29 Poland's No.1 refiner PKN Orlen proposed on Thursday to retain the whole of its 2011 profit in the face of the negative macroeconomic environment.
The state-controlled group has not paid dividend since 2008. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.