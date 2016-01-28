(Adds details, background)
WARSAW Jan 28 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
may review its strategy and long-term financial targets
to adjust to market conditions, the company said on Thursday
after it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $20 million.
"The macro situation is slightly different today than it was
in mid 2014 when our strategy was approved, and this is why the
financial targets may need a new approach," PKN chief executive
Wojciech Jasinski said in a statement.
"We do not rule out the possibility of a strategy review, so
that we can react in a flexible way to the changes in the market
environment," he said.
PKN's 2014-2017 strategy assumed its average annual EBITDA
LIFO - or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, excluding the impact of oil prices changes - would
be 5.1 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion).
Last year, PKN's EBITDA LIFO came to 7.74 billion zlotys.
According to the strategy, PKN Orlen plans to increase its
dividend per share every year by 2017.
PKN said its fourth-quarter net loss of 81 million zlotys,
which was below analyst expectations, was the result of bigger
than expected charges on assets due to falling oil prices,
though this was partly offset by higher refining margins.
The company said it had to write off 400 million zlotys from
the value of its Canada's assets in the quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the state-run group to
post a net profit of 134 million zlotys. The forecasts varied
significantly due to different estimates of the charges it would
book and the revaluation of its oil inventories.
In the fourth quarter of 2014, PKN Orlen posted a 1.2
billion zlotys loss due to huge impairment charge, a slump in
the value of oil reserves and higher financial costs.
PKN said it expected its oil refining margin to fall in 2016
from $8.3 per barrel in 2015. It also expected Brent crude oil
prices to be comparable to last year, when they fell 47 percent
to $52.4 per barrel. In 2015 the company refined 30.9 million
tons of oil, mostly from Russia.
The group's adjusted operating profit (EBIT LIFO) in the
fourth quarter was 919 million zlotys, below the 1.28 billion
zlotys expected by analysts but above 444 million last year.
PKN also said it planned to increase investment to 4.8
billion zlotys in 2016 from to 3.2 billion last year.
($1 = 4.1135 zlotys)
