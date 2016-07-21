WARSAW, July 21 Poland's biggest oil company PKN Orlen expects to receive around 1.4 billion zlotys ($353 million) in further insurers' payments related to damage caused by fire at its Czech unit Unipetrol, PKN's chief financial officer said.

Insurers' payments of 0.6 billion zlotys helped PKN improve its net profit in the second quarter.

"Altogether we expect to have a claim of around 2 billion zlotys, out of which 0.6 billion was already received. So you may expect in the next quarters that our further claim will be around 1.4 billion zlotys," Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a conference call on Thursday.

"It is difficult to say in which period we will receive this amount. Generally speaking we should expect this in the second half of this year and in 2017." ($1 = 3.9606 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)