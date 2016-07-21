WARSAW, July 21 Poland's biggest oil company PKN
Orlen expects to receive around 1.4 billion zlotys
($353 million) in further insurers' payments related to damage
caused by fire at its Czech unit Unipetrol, PKN's
chief financial officer said.
Insurers' payments of 0.6 billion zlotys helped PKN improve
its net profit in the second quarter.
"Altogether we expect to have a claim of around 2 billion
zlotys, out of which 0.6 billion was already received. So you
may expect in the next quarters that our further claim will be
around 1.4 billion zlotys," Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told a
conference call on Thursday.
"It is difficult to say in which period we will receive this
amount. Generally speaking we should expect this in the second
half of this year and in 2017."
($1 = 3.9606 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)