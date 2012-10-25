* PKN Q3 net at $428 mln, versus $406 mln expected
* Reiterates to pay first dividend since 2008
* Cuts debt to $1.84 bln from $2.56 bln at end-Q2
* Shares rise 1 pct in flat market
(Adds quote from CFO, detail, market reaction)
WARSAW, Oct 25 PKN Orlen, Poland's
largest oil refiner, swung to a better-than-expected
third-quarter net profit on high refining margins and a stronger
local currency that helped reduce the size of its
foreign-denominated debt.
The state-controlled group also stuck to plans to pay a
dividend for the first time since 2008, pushing its share price
up 1.1 percent versus a 0.1-percent decline of Warsaw's
large-cap index WIG20.
PKN's July-September net profit of 1.37 billion zlotys ($428
million) came after a net loss of 5 million zlotys in the second
quarter and a shortfall of 258 million a year earlier. Analysts
had expected 1.3 billion zlotys.
Helped by high cashflows and a strong zloty, PKN cut its
debt to 5.9 billion zlotys from 8.2 billion at the end of the
second quarter, a level last seen in 2006 before its acquisition
of Mazeikiu, Lithuania's only refinery.
"From the financial point of view, our situation is
relatively strong, however what we can see in the next (fourth)
quarter is still unpredictable," PKN's Chief Financial Officer
Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told an analyst conference.
"But definitely, with these numbers, we think seriously with
the management board to have a recommendation for a dividend
payout."
He added the group needs several more weeks to finish work
on an update to its strategy, which will include a definition of
its dividend policy.
PKN's results also boosted the share price of fellow refiner
Lotos, which is due to publish its results on next
Tuesday, brokers said. At 1217 GMT, Lotos shares were up 2.8
percent.
($1 = 3.2007 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan
Lalor and Hans-Juergen Peters)