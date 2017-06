WARSAW Feb 9 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen reported a nearly threefold rise in its fourth quarter net profit thanks to the sale of its cellphone operator stake, but the figure was still well below expectations due to charges on foreign investments.

The state-controlled company said it earned 1.44 billion zlotys ($457.39 million) compared to 2.21 billion predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. The forecasts excluded 600 million zlotys in charges PKN took on its units in Lithuania and the Czech Republic. ($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)