WARSAW Oct 19 PKN Orlen, Poland's top refiner, expects margins to tighten in the final three months of the year after shrinking in recent days, its head of finance told Reuters on Friday.

"In the last days, the margin fell from more than $12 (per barrel) to below $7. This indicates that the trend of falling margins has started," said Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Jedrzejczyk.

"We expect that margins in the fourth quarter will be below the third quarter," he said. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)