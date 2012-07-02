(Adds more details, table)
WARSAW, July 2 Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen
said its model refining margin stood at 9.1 dollars
per barrel in June, the highest level since September 2008, PKN
reported on Monday.
The Ural-Brent crude price differential stood at 1.5 dollars
per barrel. In May the margin amounted to 4.9 dollars and the
differential at 1.9 dollars.
PKN also said that its refining margin in the whole second
quarter stood at 6.8 dollars per barrel versus 3.3 dollars in
the previous quarter, while the differential amounted to 2.1
dollars, compared to 1.3 dollars in the January-March period.
Following is a table with key market data for PKN:
Jun May Apr Q2
Brent price avg ($/bl) 94.8 110.2 119.5 108.3
Urals-Brent spread ($/bl) 1.5 1.9 3.0 2.1
Refining margin ($/bl) 9.1 4.9 6.6 6.8
Petrochemical margin (EUR/T) 740.0 819.0 765.0 772.0
Average USD/PLN rate 3.43 3.38 3.17 3.33
Average EUR/PLN rate 4.30 4.31 4.18 4.26
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)