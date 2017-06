WARSAW Dec 14 The sale of PKN Orlen's Lithuanian unit Orlen Lietuva in Mazeikiu has been suspended due to adverse market conditions, Poland's new Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

"Today is not the right time favouring such disinvestment. This project is suspended, maybe it will return in the future, but that depends on the market situation," Budzanowski told a hearing in the Polish parliament. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)